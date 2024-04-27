ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENN Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.