iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.