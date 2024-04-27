Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Buckle by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Buckle by 1,181.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

