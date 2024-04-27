Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,766,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CNO opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.03. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $454,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

