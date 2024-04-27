Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Down 24.8% in April

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.97. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

