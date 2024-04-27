Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SHALY stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Shangri-La Asia has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

