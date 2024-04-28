Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $107.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.