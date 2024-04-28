Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 72,140 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

