California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 699 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $25,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FNF opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

