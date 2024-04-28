Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Shares Up 1.4%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$56.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

