McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after buying an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $543.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.72. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $352.34 and a 52 week high of $544.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.