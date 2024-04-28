Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $65.46.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.