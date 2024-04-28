Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Performance

Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

