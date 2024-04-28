Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $15.50 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.