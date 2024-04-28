Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,052 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IIF opened at $23.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

