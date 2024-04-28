Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in April

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.