Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in April

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the March 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Yangarra Resources
