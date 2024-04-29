Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $432,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,277. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

