China Feihe Limited (CFEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 20th

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1517 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14.
China Feihe Stock Performance
Shares of CFEIY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. China Feihe has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
About China Feihe
