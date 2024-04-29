Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 18,645 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,004,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,652.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 1,703,245 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,978 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,978 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.55 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.