HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.94. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $1,468,000. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Biotech by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

