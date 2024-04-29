Roth Mkm Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $172.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $134.82 on Friday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $102.02 and a one year high of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.49.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

