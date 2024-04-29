Truist Financial Corp Sells 503,240 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,240 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.52% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $38,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,519,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,590,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

