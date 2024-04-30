4,560 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.4 %

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SLG stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.