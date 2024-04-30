Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Anghami Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANGHW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
About Anghami
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.