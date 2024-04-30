FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 797,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
