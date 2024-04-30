FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 797,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

