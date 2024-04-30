Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.46.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 399,492 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

