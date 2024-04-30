American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Oncology Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network Trading Up 9.4 %

AONC stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. American Oncology Network has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

