American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.29.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Articles

