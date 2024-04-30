Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Declines By 8.8%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Apollomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Apollomics Company Profile

Featured Articles

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

