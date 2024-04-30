Short Interest in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Declines By 8.8%

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Apollomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APLMW opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Apollomics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.