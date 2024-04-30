Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

