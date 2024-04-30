ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $329.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

