National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Lowered to $40.50 at Hovde Group

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $45.00 to $40.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 18.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

