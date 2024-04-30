Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %
TSE CP opened at C$110.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.
Insider Activity
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
