Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE CP opened at C$110.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total transaction of C$123,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $10,774,715. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

