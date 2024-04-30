Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

COYA stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

