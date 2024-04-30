Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

