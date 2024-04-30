DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,408.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.26 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.