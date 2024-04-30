Raymond James & Associates Acquires 92 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EVX opened at $163.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.83. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $132.69 and a 52 week high of $168.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

