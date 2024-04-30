Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Financial Comparison

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZCORP has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and EZCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.43 -$188.93 million $0.01 70.00 EZCORP $1.08 billion 0.57 $38.46 million $0.63 17.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.8% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16% EZCORP 4.62% 10.37% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and EZCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

EZCORP has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

EZCORP beats Unrivaled Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

