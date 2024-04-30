Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $602.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

