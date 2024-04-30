Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Cryoport by 109.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16.
CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.
In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $46,147.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,872.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $46,147.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,140,872.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
