First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,837 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.73% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 564,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 364,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after acquiring an additional 360,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.