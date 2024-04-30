Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $20,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

