Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,204 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 606,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 482,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.