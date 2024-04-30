Truist Financial Corp Purchases 17,263 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

