XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

XOMA Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $308.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. Research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,203 shares during the quarter. XOMA makes up 2.0% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of XOMA worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

