SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWIFree Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.