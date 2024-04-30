SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,771 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $19,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.