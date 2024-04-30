Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.52%.

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.