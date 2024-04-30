Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 943 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 43.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $270.07 million for the quarter.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

