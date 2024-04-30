Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,715,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4,592.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 200,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,863 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 99,663 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.