Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.