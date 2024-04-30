Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $342,000 Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,604 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 516,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 104,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LGOV stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

